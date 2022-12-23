0xBitcoin Price Down 5.9% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $72,607.19 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

