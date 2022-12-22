Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $6.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $127.08 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.84.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

