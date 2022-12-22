Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for 1.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,177,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 192,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Z opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

