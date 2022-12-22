ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading 0.1% Higher

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.48. 2,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 43,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Institutional Trading of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $15,046,000.

