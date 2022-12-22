ZClassic Hits Market Capitalization of $324,242.80 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $324,242.80 and $13.48 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00234570 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.