Zcash Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $41.30 or 0.00245087 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $659.55 million and approximately $37.71 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00078520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,968,438 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

