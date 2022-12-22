Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Shares Up 1.2%

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.74. 104,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 242,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Yunji Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $158.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Yunji alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunji

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yunji in the third quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.