Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.65. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 5,042 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yatsen by 42.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,878 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Yatsen by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at $4,876,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yatsen by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yatsen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 33,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

