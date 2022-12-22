Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.60

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.60, but opened at $1.65. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 5,042 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.
