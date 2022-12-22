Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading Up 1.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.47). Approximately 55,268 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 502% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445 ($5.41).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.02) target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2,045.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 424.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 408.96.

Yamana Gold Announces Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

