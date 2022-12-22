XP Power (LON:XPP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,217.43

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,217.43 ($26.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,872 ($22.74). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 1,912 ($23.23), with a volume of 20,802 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,915.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,215.51. The company has a market capitalization of £382.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,703.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.46%.

In other XP Power news, insider James E. Peters sold 42,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($21.65), for a total transaction of £756,993.60 ($919,574.34).

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

