XDC Network Trading Up 9% This Week (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. XDC Network has a total market cap of $368.92 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05119976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.72 or 0.29357550 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,802,775,660 coins. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

