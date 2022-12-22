X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.94. 255,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 323,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HDEF. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,739,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 127,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares in the last quarter.

