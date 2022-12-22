Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.60 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.60 billion and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0550815 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,313,707.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

