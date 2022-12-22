Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.15% of Woodward worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 73.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
Woodward Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44.
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.
