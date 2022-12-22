WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.38. 20,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 25,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.28.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,699,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,931 shares during the period.

