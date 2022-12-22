Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Julie Beeby Sells 20,000 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Julie Beeby sold 20,000 shares of Whitehaven Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$10.59 ($7.11), for a total transaction of A$211,800.00 ($142,147.65).

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

About Whitehaven Coal

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.