WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $256.00 Million

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a market capitalization of $256.00 million and $4.15 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be purchased for $4.14 or 0.00024659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteBIT Token Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token launched on August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

