Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.24

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $10.99. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.79, with a volume of 51,992 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

Insider Activity at Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

In related news, Director William E. B. Siart bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 330,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

