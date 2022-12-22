Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Trading Up 3.5%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Westaim Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a negative net margin of 79.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

