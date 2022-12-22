West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.47

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.47 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
