West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $69.47

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.47 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 1498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFG shares. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

