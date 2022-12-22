Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Evonik Industries (EVK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Evonik Industries (FRA: EVK):

12/21/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.60 ($27.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/20/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/19/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($20.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €15.00 ($15.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/13/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.00 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €18.80 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.10 ($20.32) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/28/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €20.00 ($21.28) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/22/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/16/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €34.00 ($36.17) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/15/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €25.60 ($27.23) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/14/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €27.00 ($28.72) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €24.00 ($25.53) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/9/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €28.00 ($29.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €19.00 ($20.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €16.80 ($17.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €23.00 ($24.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €29.00 ($30.85) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/8/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €18.80 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/24/2022 – Evonik Industries was given a new €36.00 ($38.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

EVK stock opened at €18.00 ($19.14) on Thursday. Evonik Industries AG has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($35.07). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.60.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

