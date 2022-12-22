WeBuy Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $579.56 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for $13.25 or 0.00078595 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market capitalization of $579.56 million and $2.10 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $853.98 or 0.05083314 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00498408 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.10 or 0.29530917 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.