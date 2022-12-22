Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 291,496 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,496 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 18,046,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,404 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $1.928 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 13.44%.

