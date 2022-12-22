Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 22,977 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $81.22.

