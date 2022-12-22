Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,767 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Integrity Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $214,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

JMOM stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.17.

