Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,767 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $213,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $38.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

