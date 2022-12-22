Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 454,903 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,903 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $134,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,481,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.69. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90.

