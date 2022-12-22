Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $203.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

