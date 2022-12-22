Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $58 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $58,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.74 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.21 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

