Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.7% during the third quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

MUB stock opened at $105.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

