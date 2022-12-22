Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.08 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $18,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

