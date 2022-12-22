Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 135,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.78.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.12. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $135.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.