Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 73,965 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.4% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 2.60% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $94,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 89,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,389.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $74.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $87.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.07.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

