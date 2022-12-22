Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 49,771 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,771 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $33,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 738,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,188,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $776,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

