Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 120,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,740,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,400,000 after buying an additional 103,765 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after buying an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after buying an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IUSV stock opened at $70.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.08.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

