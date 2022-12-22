Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,406,000. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,421,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.18. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,303. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.34.

