Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.10. 12,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

