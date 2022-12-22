Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Buys 23,168 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $348,189,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $170,074,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,176,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,310. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $29.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

