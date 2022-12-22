Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,888 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.49.

