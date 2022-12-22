Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.18. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 575 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on WVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.
