Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.18. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

About Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,412 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.