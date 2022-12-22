Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $171.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.78.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Waste Management stock opened at $159.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.34.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.