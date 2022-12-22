Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 2,397 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,090 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% in the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.21. The company has a market cap of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

