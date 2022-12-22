Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.26. Warby Parker shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 3,970 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Warby Parker to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 4,986 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $81,870.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,684.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979,330 shares of company stock worth $14,730,595. Company insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

