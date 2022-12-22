Wanchain Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $29.79 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00069599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

