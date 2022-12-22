Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $308,957.66

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $15.90 million and approximately $308,957.66 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,480,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,505,643 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

