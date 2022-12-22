Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.1% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 106.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 100,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 51,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock worth $1,260,634,173 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

