Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Raised by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,540 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

