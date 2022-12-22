Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Shares Up 0.7%

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.06. 89,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 106,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PET. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Wag! Group from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,302,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,251,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,560,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,353,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services.

