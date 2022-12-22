Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Shares Up 3.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.46. 145,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 305,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

