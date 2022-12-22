Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $267.67

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.67 ($3.25) and traded as low as GBX 235.95 ($2.87). Volex shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.95), with a volume of 236,571 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £398.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,817.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 261.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 267.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

